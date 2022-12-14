General Informatics Acquires Texas Company’s MSP Division

BATON ROUGE — General Informatics, an IT managed services provider and network infrastructure company, has announced the acquisition of VAZATA’s managed services offering. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, VAZATA is a managed hosting, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and cloud managed service provider.

VAZATA operates enterprise quality data centers designed for mission-critical colocation, managed cloud hosting and cloud computing services across the United States. It will continue to operate its data center facilities, while the managed services division will now operate as a part of General Informatics.

Using its data center in Dallas, General Informatics is effectively a major tenant of VAZATA.

“We are proud to join forces with General Informatics and continue to grow together,” said Lance Black, CEO at VAZATA. This collaboration allows VAZATA and General Informatics to offer enhanced services and solutions for their customers, greatly expanding the reach of both companies in terms of innovation.

This is General Informatics’ third Texas acquisition in the past year following Unicom Technologies and CMS IP Technologies. The company has service hubs in Beaumont, Waco, Lufkin and Columbus.

“We are excited about this opportunity because of the strategic value it provides General Informatics,” said Don Monistere, president and CEO of General Informatics. “This acquisition significantly expands our presence in the Texas market, and by partnering with Lance and his team, we are uniquely positioned to meet the growing needs of our clients.”