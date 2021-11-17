General Informatics Acquires North Carolina IT Company

BATON ROUGE — General Informatics, a Baton Rouge-based IT managed services provider and network infrastructure company, has announced the acquisition of Versiant, a technology solutions and managed services provider located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Versiant offers a variety of technology solutions to its clients, including innovative data analytics and security services. Versiant also has experience in maritime, logistics, manufacturing, consumer products and healthcare, among other vertical categories.

The acquisition of Versiant fits into General Informatics’ mission of leveraging technology and services to enhance client operation and help enable their success. Through the partnership, General Informatics and Versiant will each expand their services portfolios, expertise and geographic reach to continue to provide technology solutions to their customer bases.

“After our first meeting with Versiant, I knew this was the next step for General Informatics,” said Don Monistere, CEO and president of General Informatics. “Versiant’s geography and unique offering is aligned with our strategic vision, but what makes this partnership even more exciting is Versiant’s exceptional client driven team.”

In 2020, General Informatics partnered with Rosewood Private Investments to develop an aggressive growth plan that includes both organic and acquisitive growth. In the last year, General Informatics has expanded its reach to Mississippi, Alabama and now the Carolinas. The partnership with RPI has allowed General Informatics, and now Versiant, to continue to invest in the latest technology, attract top talent, and serve the needs of customers. This is General Informatics’ second acquisition in 2021 and its first outside the state of Louisiana.

“We look forward to having Don and Ed work together to continue Versiant’s impressive growth in the Carolinas and beyond,” said Briton Burge, principal at RPI. “Versiant’s vertical expertise and suite of solutions really resonated with the needs and expectations of the market in a continually evolving technology environment.”