General Informatics Acquires CMS IP Technologies

BATON ROUGE — General Informatics, an IT managed services provider and network infrastructure company, has announced the acquisition of CMS IP Technologies. CMS is a managed IT provider in Texas, Louisiana and Colorado.

“We are very excited to begin working with the team at CMS and continue to grow our geography and services portfolio.” said Don Monistere, CEO and president of General Informatics. “With offices in Beaumont, Lufkin, Livingston, and Pueblo, we will have a much broader reach to service the Texas and Colorado markets.”

This is General Informatics’ second acquisition in Texas, the first being Unicom Technologies. Leadership from both CMS and Unicom will begin working closely to serve their customers and other businesses in the state of Texas by combining resources and experience.

Derek Bell, president of CMS, said, “It was great to be surrounded by like-minded individuals who are focused on growing the IT managed services business while expanding into new geographies.”

In 2020, General Informatics partnered with Rosewood Private Investments to develop an aggressive growth plan that includes both organic and acquisitive growth. In the last year, General Informatics has expanded its reach to Mississippi, Alabama, the Carolinas and Texas.

This is General Informatics’ first acquisition in 2022 and fourth since its partnership with RPI.

“CMS is an excellent addition to General Informatics,” said Briton Burge, principal at RPI. “We believe General Informatics is the premier managed service provider in every market we serve; CMS will further add to our expertise and resources while strengthening GI’s presence in Texas and opening up a new market in Colorado.”