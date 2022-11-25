General Informatics Acquires Alabama Cybersecurity Company

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — From General Informatics:

General Informatics, a Louisiana-based managed service provider, has announced the recent acquisition of the Aspen HSC Cybersecurity division of Aesto. Based in Birmingham, Ala., Aspen HSC is a provider of cybersecurity services to the healthcare industry.

“When we decided to divest out of this space and focus on our core competency, we knew who to call,” stated Scott Ferguson, CEO and president of Aesto. “The Aesto team has had a longstanding relationship with Monistere and after watching the recent growth from General Informatics, we knew their team would be the perfect fit to continue the success of the Aspen HSC division.”

General Informatics has been providing cutting-edge security services to businesses for over 20 years. Offering a suite of security services, marketed as Fortress 365, their team offers SIEM, XDR, EDR, IDS/IPS, etc; as well as a consulting division engaging in vCIO and vCISO services.

“The acquisition of Aspen HSC’s cybersecurity division is a great complement to our current product and services portfolio,” said Don Monistere, CEO and President of General Informatics. “General Informatics has committed to grow its Cybersecurity space and this acquisition strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive solutions to businesses across the United States.”

General Informatics, LLC is taking cybersecurity by storm with its recent acquisitions. The Louisiana-based MSP has executed five deals since Rosewood Private Investments decided to invest in 2020 and this most recent acquisition brings them one step closer towards achieving growth within the cybersecurity sector.