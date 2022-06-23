GDIT Opens New Office at The Beach at University of New Orleans

Speakers at a June 23 event include (L to R) Don Pierson, Louisiana Economic Development; Susan Eaton, PEO Digital; Brian Sheridan, GDIT; and Michael Hecht, GNO Inc.(In back: Matt Lear, GDIT)

NEW ORLEANS – General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics, has announced the opening of its new office at The Beach at University of New Orleans.

Company leaders said the facility will initially support 50 new jobs with additional positions expected as operations expand in the region. GDIT will also use the new space to collaborate with university partners and develop IT solutions for the U.S. Navy. Currently, GDIT is partnering with the Navy on the Navy Enterprise Service Desk, a four-year, $136 million “indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity” contract to modernize and consolidate existing IT help desks. The program, is co-located in New Orleans and Bossier City, La. GDIT said it will leverage the latest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and natural language processing to ensure “24x7x365 continuous operations for thousands of Navy personnel globally.”

“New Orleans has served as the strategic hub for the naval community for more than 50 years,” said Brian Sheridan, GDIT’s senior vice president for defense. “We see a great opportunity to continue our support for the Navy’s mission and grow our footprint and impact in the region. Our investment in the community will also strengthen our partnership with the University of New Orleans to drive innovation.”

GDIT has formed partnerships with local companies, small businesses and academic institutions, including the University of New Orleans, to cultivate the IT innovators of tomorrow and build a talent pipeline through internship opportunities and mentorship programs.

“GDIT has been a leading innovator in technology and IT for many years, and we are excited about their regional expansion to The Beach at UNO,” said UNO President John Nicklow. “UNO is committed to supporting GDIT with a robust workforce pipeline of our talented students to staff the company’s current expansion, as well as its future growth.”

The new office is GDIT’s fifth location in Louisiana.