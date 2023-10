MANDEVILLE, La. — Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and Pelicans, will be the presenter at WYES Northshore Lunch & Learn at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 at the Greystone, 935 Clausel Street in Mandeville. Tickets include a three-course meal. LCI Workers’ Comp is the event sponsor. Allen Villere Partners provided additional support. All proceeds benefit WYES, a PBS member station.