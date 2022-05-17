Gayle Benson to Address Delgado Graduates

NEW ORLEANS — From Delgado Community College:

Delgado will confer degrees, diplomas and certificates to 1,111 graduating students on Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. during Spring 2022 Commencement Exercises at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

The Commencement Speaker will be Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, business leader and philanthropist.

Delgado Community College is celebrating 100 years of service to the people of New Orleans and the region. Delgado is the largest and oldest community college in Louisiana, and its alumni, students, faculty and staff have made significant contributions to the economic and social progress of the New Orleans region and the state.

Dr. Cheryl Myers, provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at Delgado, will preside during the Commencement Exercises. She will be joined by Dr. Larissa Littleton Steib, chancellor of Delgado Community College; Erika McConduit, LCTCS Board of Supervisors; Leon L. Giorgio Jr., Delgado Foundation Board chairman; Elizabeth Shaye Hope, president of the Delgado Faculty Senate; Tochukwu Ukaegbu, president of the City Park Campus Student Government Association; and Lam Lu, Delgado Alumni Association president. Kristopher LaMorte, professor of theater, will announce the names of the graduates.

The ceremonies will be streamed live online via the Delgado Community College YouTube channel.