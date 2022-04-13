Gayle Benson Receives ‘Woman of Grace’ Award from Salvation Army

L to R: Chris Thornhill, Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans; Gayle Benson, ‘Woman of Grace’ award recipient; Lynda Thornhill, Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans (photo by Jorge Diaz)

NEW ORLEANS — The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and its Women’s Auxiliary hosted a celebration for donors on April 7 at the New Orleans Museum of Art. The event honored those contributing to a $200,000 capital campaign to renovate 20 transitional apartments at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope. The Women’s Auxiliary also honored New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson with the first-ever “Woman of Grace” award for her ongoing generosity to nonprofits across the city and her love of New Orleans.