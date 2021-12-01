Gayle Benson Lights Holiday Display at Roosevelt New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – From the Roosevelt New Orleans:

The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel celebrated the spirit of the holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 30 with the lighting of the Waldorf Wonderland in the hotel’s lobby.

The New Orleans tradition featured New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson who officially flipped the switch on thousands of sparkling lights.

“I was so touched to be recognized as this year’s lobby lighter for the iconic Roosevelt Hotel. It’s such a special tradition to brighten up the holiday season in New Orleans,” said Benson. “This holiday tradition has always held a special place in my heart and being a part of the celebration was a magical experience that I will never forget.”

A businesswoman and philanthropist, Benson joins the accomplished rank of hosts for the annual lobby lighting, including Mayor LaToya Cantrell, musician Trombone Shorty, the family of the late Fats Domino, Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, and the cast of NCIS New Orleans. As a New Orleans native, Benson has strong ties to her local community and the entire Gulf South region and spearheads the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund.

“As an emblem of New Orleans culture, Mrs. Benson has been at the top of our list for years, so we are thrilled she joined us as our lobby lighter to ring in the holiday season,” said Tod Chambers, general manager, The Roosevelt New Orleans. “Here at The Roosevelt, we go all out for the holidays, and we invite guests from near and far to visit and stay for a holiday experience with their families.”

A tradition since the 1930s, The Roosevelt’s festive lobby welcomes an estimated 250,000 visitors each year. The Waldorf Wonderland is free and open to the public starting Nov. 30 through New Year’s Day.

In addition to the lights, the hotel is celebrating the holiday season with food and beverage experiences and seasonal shopping.

Visit www.waldorfastoria.com/theroosevelt.