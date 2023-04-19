Gayle Benson Invests in Workforce Inclusion Platform

NEW ORLEANS – Benson Capital Partners founder Gayle M. Benson has invested in Inclusively, a workforce inclusion platform that strives to create more equitable and resilient organizations. Benson Capital Partners is a minority investor in Inclusively since its investment in October 2022. She is also owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

The company says its platform helps employers “unlock the power of today’s workforce by connecting qualified candidates with the right companies.”

“Inclusively provides access to over one million diverse candidates seeking employment. We make it easy for hiring teams to accommodate candidates, rapidly increasing a company’s ability to benefit from diverse talent,” said Inclusively Co-Founder and CEO Charlotte Dales. “Gayle Benson and Benson Capital Partners’ investment in our company allow us to grow and reach candidates whose talent otherwise may be overlooked.”

“Our goal is for Inclusively to become an integral part of the NFL and NBA daily hiring processes,” said Benson. “The platform that Inclusively provides is unmatched in today’s world of seeking talent, and it’s time to recognize that, just because a person has a challenge in one area of life, they can succeed in others. Charlotte and her team at Inclusively are driven individuals and I am humbled to play a role in their mission.”

Inclusively has developed and consolidated partnerships with over 50 enterprises, including Lyft, Delta, Salesforce and Charles Schwab. It has also consolidated access to more than 900 nonprofits, government agencies, training programs and universities. The Saints and Pelicans are Inclusively customers.

“Inclusively’s platform makes the recruiting and interview process seamless for hiring teams seeking talented individuals who can come in and make an immediate impact for an organization,” said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Senior Talent Acquisition and Retention Manager Linley Fenlason.