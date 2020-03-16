Gayle Benson Creates Community Assistance Fund

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson has contributed $1 million to a fund to help New Orleans workers affected by the coronavirus disruption. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NEW ORLEANS – Gayle Benson has personally donated $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund in response to the coronavirus situation affecting the greater New Orleans area.

“We have been meeting and planning a response since the NBA’s announcement to suspend games,” said Benson. “Our meaningful discussions have led to what we believe is the most impactful way to best serve the needs of our community as a whole. The COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, an enormous impact on our community and businesses of all sizes. We want to do our part to assist those that have been impacted in our community. We are grateful to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for their efforts in helping us get these funds to those in our community facing hardship due to the residual impact of COVID-19.”

Benson is partnering with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, which has agreed to administer the fund and assist with contributions and distributions.

GNOF is seeking additional outside donations. Contact Allie Betts at allie@gnof.org or visit https://www.gnof.org/benson to make a contribution. The beneficiaries of this fund will be nonprofits working to support those in the service and hospitality industry.





