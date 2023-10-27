Gautreau’s Announces New Executive Chef, Reopening Date

L to R: Rob Mistry and Katie Adams

NEW ORLEANS – Bill Kearney and Jay Adams of Gautreau’s Restaurant have appointed Rob Mistry executive chef. Katie Adams will serve as the restaurant’s general manager. After a pause for renovations and maintenance, the restaurant is set to reopen under its new ownership for dinner service beginning Nov. 7.

Mistry most recently served as sous chef for more than four years at Commander’s Palace. He comes to Gautreau’s with nearly a decade of food and beverage experience after working for several locations of Husk Restaurant and honing his culinary skills early on at Alinea, a Michelin 3-Star restaurant in Chicago.

The restaurant’s owners said local fish, duck confit, foie gras and roasted chicken will remain on the menu even as Mistry adds his stamp.

“Chef Mistry brings a wealth of culinary creativity, and we are eager to showcase his talents alongside the traditional mainstays at Gautreau’s,” said Kearney in a press release. “Rob values the importance of maintaining the established fare our loyal patrons enjoy while enhancing the cuisine offerings to give our guests the ultimate dining experience.”

Adams has been part of Gautreau’s culinary staff since 2022. She has worked her way through multiple back-of-house positions and has a background in menu creation, event planning and catering.