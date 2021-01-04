Gaudet Makes Partner at Adams and Reese

NEW ORLEANS – Adams and Reese has announced that Gerard Gaudet has been elected to partnership in the firm. Gaudet represents clients in maritime/admiralty litigation, commercial/corporate litigation, directors and officers litigation in closely held corporations and homeowners’/condominium owners’ associations and workers’ compensation defense. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2013 and his Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University in 2009.