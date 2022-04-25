Gathering of Energy Professionals Returns to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — From New Orleans & Company:

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers PES T&D Conference and Exposition is scheduled for April 25-28 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. It’s the meeting’s first time in New Orleans in more than a decade. Over 9,500 attendees representing almost 40 utilities from around the world and roughly 650 exhibitors are expected to convene to reconnect with other energy professionals and explore a range of ideas driving change in the power and energy industry.

In partnership with Greater New Orleans STEM Initiative, IEEE will be hosting a competition for local high schools including teams from Haynes Academy, Ben Franklin High School and Kenner Discovery Academy. Teams will be challenged to design and build windmills while they explore offshore wind energy.

Young professionals and college students are encouraged to visit the Convention Center for sessions and activities designed to help launch careers in the industry. For more information and full schedule of events click here.