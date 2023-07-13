Garth Brooks Concert in N.O. Will Celebrate Start of College Football Season

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Office of Tourism will present the inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Garth Brooks will headline the inaugural event. Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will also appear. Organizers hope the concert becomes an annual Labor Day weekend tradition that celebrates the start of the 2023 college football season.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks. Tickets will be $98.95 all inclusive.

On event day, Champions Square will host Tailgate Town, a football-themed interactive experience sponsored by New Orleans & Company.

“Being asked to be part of the first ever Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff is an honor,” said Brooks in a press release. “The fun will be in getting to perform with Legends Nitty Gritty and future legend Miss Wilson in front of arguably the greatest country music fans on the planet. Any trip to Louisiana is a guaranteed good time so please count me in.”

“The Sugar Bowl Committee is always looking at ways to bring first-rate entertainment that will drive tourism in Louisiana,” said Sugar Bowl President Richard Briede. “While efforts have traditionally focused on sporting events, Russell Doussan and the Doussan Music Group have provided us the opportunity to add great music, another hallmark of the state, to the Sugar Bowl repertoire as we start a new football season. The Sugar Bowl is particularly pleased that proceeds from the event will help support the work our organization is doing in the community.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward assisting the Allstate Sugar Bowl in its support of numerous community programs, including the New Orleans Teacher Collective.