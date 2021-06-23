Gardner Named VP of Operations at Latter & Blum

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Glenn “Chip” Gardner has been named vice president of operations of Latter & Blum, effective immediately. As an accessible leader and strategist, Gardner is responsible for day-to-day operations, including the identification, prioritization, and strategic execution of key projects to further build upon Latter & Blum’s continued success as the leading real estate company in the Gulf South, ranked 19th in the nation.

As a fourth-generation in the family business, in his previous role Chip served as Vice President of Operations at Gardner Realtors, a local leading real estate company founded in 1943 by his grandmother, Gertrude Gardner. In 2020, Gardner Realtors became part of the Latter & Blum Family and Chip naturally fit into his new role, bringing his strong market expertise and decades of experience.

Chip’s exemplary work within the real estate industry has procured many local and national accolades including CityBusiness Excellence in Real Estate, the Spears Group Millenial Award; RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Achievers, Thinkers & Futurists, and more.

He holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance/Real Estate from Louisiana State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Spring Hill College, where he graduated as the President’s Scholar. He also holds an MAI designation and is a Ninja Certified Manager.

As a New Orleans native, Chip is active in the local community and enjoys spending time with his family. He is passionate about philanthropy and serves on the Board of Directors of several non-profit organizations such as The New Orleans Mission Properties Foundation.