Garcia & Artigliere Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Nursing Homes
NEW ORLEANS – From the law firm of Garcia & Artigliere:
In the aftermath of alleged abuses related to Hurricane Ida, Law firm Garcia & Artigliere said it has filed a class action lawsuit in Orleans Parish against seven Louisiana nursing homes, their management company and owner on behalf of victims and their families. The lawsuit alleges violations of Louisiana’s Patients’ Bill of Rights deigned to protect elderly and infirm residents of Louisiana skilled nursing facilities.
The seven skilled nursing facilities named as defendants in the action are:
- River Palms Nursing and Rehab in Orleans Parish
- South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab in Lafourche Parish
- Maison Orleans Healthcare Center in Orleans Parish
- Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home in Jefferson Parish
- West Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson Parish
- Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Terrebonne Parish
- Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey in Jefferson Parish