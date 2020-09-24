GAO Makes Appointments to PCORI Governing Board

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gene L. Dodaro, comptroller general of the United States and head of the U.S. Government Accountability Office, today announced the appointment of seven new members – including Ochsner’s Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood – to the Governing Board of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. Dodaro also reappointed one member.

“Today’s appointees bring a range of experiences and perspectives that should greatly benefit the PCORI Governing Board as it funds and evaluates research to help patients make better health-care decisions,” said Dodaro. “We had a number of exceptional candidates this year, and I am pleased to name these latest additions to the board.”

Price-Haywood is the director of the Center for Outcomes & Health Service Research at Ochsner Health. In this role, she leads a system-wide research center whose goal is to accelerate discovery of new knowledge concerning clinical and cost-effectiveness of health care delivery innovations; translate research into practice; and disseminate research findings to improve clinical, administrative, and policy decision making. Price-Haywood has spent her career as a primary care physician, focusing on disease prevention, health promotion, and care delivery improvements, with a particular focus on addressing health disparities and advancing health equity. In addition to her clinical and research endeavors, she is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Queensland’s Ochsner Clinical School, an associate professor of epidemiology and a clinical associate professor of medicine at the Tulane University School of Medicine. She has also held key leadership roles within the Society of General Internal Medicine as an elected council member, as co-chair of the Health Equity Commission, and as an editorial board member of the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Price-Haywood earned her MD from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and an MPH at the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health.

For more information, contact Ray Sendejas on GAO’s Health Care team at (202) 512-7113, or Chuck Young in GAO’s Office of Public Affairs at (202) 512-4800, or visit the GAO Health Care Advisory Committees web page at www.gao.gov/about/hcac.