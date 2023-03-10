Gambel Communications Welcomes Sara Barnard

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based public relations firm Gambel Communications has announced that Sara Barnard has joined the team as senior partnerships officer and media director. In this role, she will develop paid media strategies for clients and support business development for the firm.

Barnard has worked for daily and alternative newspapers, online media and magazines in major markets across the United States. She was the first employee of the New Orleans edition of The Advocate when it launched in 2012 after The Times-Picayune reduced publication to three days a week. As senior vice-president of advertising and marketing, she played a role in the success of the new paper. Barnard also created and served as publisher of Adore Magazine, launched in 2016.

“Sara is an all-star professional with deep expertise in media,” said Gambel Communications CEO, Amy Boyle Collins. “Her track record of success and established relationships perfectly align with our culture and business philosophy. We’re thrilled to have her in a pivotal role as our firm grows to meet the evolving needs of the broad array of clients we serve.”

In addition to her work in New Orleans, Barnard previously held executive positions with Village Voice Media, Red Herring Communications and Times Mirror Interactive, which built websites for The Los Angeles Times, Newsday and The Baltimore Sun. Barnard also worked with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to build out media products for the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Barnard has served on the executive and nominating committees for the Newcomb College Alumnae Board. She currently serves on the board of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival, the Advisory Board of the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and has held numerous local and national positions for Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity.