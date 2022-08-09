Gambel Communications Welcomes Olivia Trejo

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has hired Olivia Trejo as an associate communications strategist.

Trejo’s responsibilities include providing media and community relations as well as social media services support for clients in a variety of industries.

“Olivia represents bright new talent in our workforce,” said Gambel Communications CEO Amy Boyle Collins. “As we grow as an agency, we are excited to help professionals like Olivia grow and succeed in the industry.”

Prior to joining Gambel, Trejo worked in music and entertainment where she coordinated press events for artists across several labels and helped promote nationwide tours as well as music releases. She also assisted with national and international media relations for artists like Jon Batiste, Katy Perry and Yung Gravy.

Trejo graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in public relations.