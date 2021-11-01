Gambel Communications Welcomes New Communications Strategist

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based public relations firm Gambel Communications has added Chelsea Porché to the team as a communications strategist.

As a communications strategist, Porché handles media relations, community relations and social media for clients from a variety of sectors including Operation Restoration, New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter and ArcGNO.

“Chelsea brings a wealth of talent and experience to Gambel Communications having worked in both television news and community outreach,” said CEO Amy Boyle Collins. “We’re excited for her to join our growing team.”

With over seven years of experience in media and crisis communications, Porché is an accomplished public relations professional. Prior to joining the Gambel team, she was the public engagement manager at Orleans Parish Communication District (New Orleans 9-1-1 and 3-1-1). There, her team was awarded 10 PRSA NOLA 2020 Fleurish Awards for their work in providing the public with critical information during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Porché also worked as a news anchor, reporter and content manager for various televisions new stations in New Orleans and Monroe, Louisiana.

Porché is a member of PRSA NOLA and holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Loyola University New Orleans.

For more information about Gambel Communications, visit www.gambelpr.com.