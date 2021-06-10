Gambel Communications Welcomes New Communications Strategist

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans-based public relations firm Gambel Communications announced that Taylor Roelofs has joined the team as a communications strategist. The appointment is effective immediately.

As a communications strategist, Roelofs’ responsibilities include media relations, community relations, special event planning and management and social media for clients representing a variety of disciplines. Roelofs is assisting with a myriad of clients including NOLA Detox, Court Watch NOLA, the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children and Camellia Brand.

“Taylor is a skilled public relations professional who will complement our dynamic team of communications experts,” said Amy Boyle Collins, CEO of Gambel Communications. “Given her past success, I’m confident she will thrive as part of our agency.”

A native of Apple Valley, Roelofs graduated from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities with a Bachelor of Science in Communications Studies. After graduation, she had a brief tenure at a local nonprofit before making the leap into agency life with Weber Shandwick in Minneapolis.

While at Weber, Roelofs supported a wide variety of clients ranging from financial services to esports teams to consumer tech products. Some of her achievements include: Creating a virtual STEM education program for 3M Filtrete that reached over 1,000 Minnesota families; planning and executing all media programming surrounding the launch of Minnesota’s newest franchise team, an esports Call of Duty team called the Minnesota Rokkr; and supporting Sleep Number’s media relations efforts surrounding their NFL partnership amidst the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft.

Taylor was a member of Minnesota’s Public Relations Society of America chapter. In spring of 2021, her work with 3M Filtrete was nominated for a PRSA Minnesota Classics Award.