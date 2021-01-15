Gambel Communications Welcomes New Communications Coordinator

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based public relations firm Gambel Communications has announced that Kendra Smith-Parks has joined the team as a communications coordinator.

Smith-Parks’ responsibilities include media and community relations, as well as social media and digital marketing for clients representing a variety of disciplines. She is assisting with a myriad of clients including Shake Shack, Operation Restoration, the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter and the Odeon at South Market.

“We look forward to a new year of new opportunities. One such opportunity we have already realized is adding to our team with an amazing new talent in Kendra,” said Amy Boyle Collins, CEO of Gambel Communications. “She is already making an impact with her past experience in local journalism and digital media. I’m confident Kendra will thrive as part of our firm.”