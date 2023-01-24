Gambel Communications Welcomes Everton Carvalho

NEW ORLEANS – Everton Carvalho is the newest communications coordinator at Gambel Communications. He will support the client services team with graphic design and video creation for digital and social media.

“Everton not only expands our team but also elevates it,” said Gambel communications CEO Amy Boyle Collins. “His artistic and technical skills truly enhance our digital communications services for clients.”

Prior to joining Gambel, Carvalho served as the social media manager for RC Bolos in Sao Paulo, Brazil; a research supervisor at Louisiana State University; and a graphic designer for the Athletic Collection in Baton Rouge, where he designed officially licensed posters for LSU football and basketball programs.

Carvalho currently serves as a young men’s division leader of Soka Gakkai International, a global, community-based Buddhist organization that promotes peace and respect for the dignity of life. He was the deputy communications chair at the Speaker’s Forum at LSU. He played four seasons of NCAA Division II soccer and is a member of Sigma Tau Delta.

Fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish, Carvalho holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in composition and minors in communications and Spanish from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia. He also earned a master’s degree in mass communication with a focus on public relations and a certificate in strategic communications from LSU.