Gambel Communications Welcomes Ashleigh Fortenberry

NEW ORLEANS – Ashleigh Fortenberry has joined the team at Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, as a communications coordinator.

Fortenberry’s responsibilities include providing media and community relations, as well as social media services support for clients in a variety of industries.

“With a background in broadcast journalism, Ashleigh has fostered a passion for storytelling that will prove valuable in serving our broad spectrum of clients here at Gambel Communications,” said Gambel CEO Amy Boyle Collins.

Fortenberry began her career in TV journalism before transitioning to public relations. She said years spent in the media led to a passion for working with different organizations, nonprofits, businesses and individuals who had a mission and a story to tell. Most recently, Fortenberry served as morning news anchor, reporter and producer for WXXV in Gulfport, Miss. She is a graduate from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Arts in communication.

For more information about Gambel Communications, visit gambelpr.com.