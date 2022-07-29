Gambel Communications Welcomes Annie Matherne

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Annie Matherne, former director of public relations at Audubon Nature Institute, has joined the team as a senior communications strategist. The appointment is effective immediately.

Matherne will develop and manage communications strategies and solutions for a variety of accounts, including Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana, Hilton New Orleans Riverside and Sankofa.

“Adding a respected, experienced public relations practitioner like Annie Matherne to our growing team at Gambel Communications is a big win,” said CEO Amy Boyle Collins. “Annie started her career with us years ago as an intern. Seeing her return to Gambel brings it full circle.”

In eight years at Audubon, Matherne worked in social media, communications, public relations and web design. She graduated from Spring Hill College with a degree in public relations and advertising and a minor in business administration. She said she is “beyond excited” to again be a part of the Gambel team again.