Gambel Communications Promotes Rachel Strassel to Senior Communications Strategist

NEW ORLEANS – Public relations firm Gambel Communications announced that Rachel Strassel has been promoted to senior communications strategist.

Strassel joined Gambel in 2017 and most recently held the position of communications strategist. As senior communications strategist, Strassel handles media relations, social media, special events and community relations for her clients as well as agency management. Currently, Strassel leads a variety of accounts including Reily Foods Company, Camellia Brand, Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation and Restore the Mississippi River Delta.

“Rachel is an established communications professional who excels in telling her clients’ stories in new and exciting ways,” said Betsie Gambel, president of Gambel Communications. “Her desire to look at the big picture in life drives her ability to keep up with current trends and be a thought leader in the work she produces.”

A graduate of Loyola University New Orleans, Strassel received her Bachelor of Arts in mass communication. She is an alumna of the 2018 Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum and a recent graduate of the inaugural class of Loyola University’s Women’s Leadership Academy. Strassel currently serves on the board of the Public Relations Association of Louisiana – New Orleans Chapter as communications co-chair.