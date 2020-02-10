Gambel Communications Promotes Anna LeDonne to Creative Director

NEW ORLEANS – Public relations firm Gambel Communications announces that Anna LeDonne has been promoted to creative director.

LeDonne joined Gambel in 2017 and most recently held the position of communications strategist. As creative director, LeDonne handles media relations, social media, special events and community relations for her clients as well as illustrative and design services. Currently, LeDonne leads a variety of accounts including The Historic New Orleans Collection, Gardner Realtors, Riverboat City of New Orleans and Marriott Residence Inn.

“Anna is an established communications professional who excels in telling her clients’ stories in new and exciting ways,” said Betsie Gambel, president of Gambel Communications. “Her desire to look creatively at her client’s needs drives her ability to keep up with current trends and be a thought leader in the work she produces.”

A graduate of Louisiana State University, LeDonne received her Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies in Leadership and Society. Anna is involved in the New Orleans and Jefferson Chambers and can be seen regularly on Fox 8 as the on-air app specialist.

For more information, visit www.gambelpr.com and follow Gambel Communications on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.