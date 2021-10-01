Gambel Communications Promotes 2 Team Members

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based public relations firm Gambel Communications has announced the promotion of Kendra Smith-Parks to communications strategist and Carlisle Rieveschl to communications coordinator, both effective immediately.

Smith-Parks joined Gambel Communications in 2021 and most recently held the position of communications coordinator. As a communications strategist, Smith-Parks handles media relations, community relations and social media for clients from a variety of sectors. Currently, the myriad clients Smith-Parks represents includes Restore the Mississippi River Delta, Ozanam Inn, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children and ArcGNO.

Rieveschl joined the team in 2020 and most recently held the position of communications associate. As a communications coordinator, Rieveschl’s responsibilities include media and community relations, as well as social media and digital marketing for clients representing a wide variety of disciplines. Rieveschl assists in representing many clients including The New Orleans 100, Beignet Fest, Plush Appeal The Mardi Gras Spot and Taste Buds Management LLC.

“Kendra and Carlisle have grown tremendously during their time at Gambel,” said Amy Boyle Collins, CEO of Gambel Communications. “They have both demonstrated a keen ability to work with clients and implement effective strategies to meet their objectives. We are thrilled for both of their roles to grow within our agency.”

A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Smith-Parks received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2017. Driven by her love for content creation and relationship building, Smith-Parks decided to make the transition from a career in journalism to public relations in 2021.

A native New Orleanian, Rieveschl graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications in 2020. Rieveschl has actively pursued civic engagement opportunities, including joining the Junior League of New Orleans and the Young Leadership Council.

For more information about Gambel Communications, visit www.gambelpr.com.