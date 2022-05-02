Gambel Communications Promotes 2 Team Members

L to R: Alicia Vial and April Catarella

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications has announced the promotion of two team members. Alicia Vial has been named senior director of strategy and April Catarella is director of client services.

“Alicia and April have proven to be invaluable members of the Gambel team,” said Amy Boyle Collins, Gambel Communications CEO. “As the agency grows, their leadership and depth of experience will help guide our team in delivering best in class communications campaigns for our clients.”

Previously serving as a senior communications strategist, Vial’s new position as senior director of strategy means she will play a pivotal role in ensuring each agency team member is positioned to deliver strategic public relations services that meet the highest standards of the industry. In addition to her leadership role, Vial will continue to service clients including the Historic New Orleans Collection, the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Louisiana Department of Education and Gulf of Mexico Alliance.

As director of client services, Catarella will oversee the agency’s internal systems to optimize client service delivery. Previously a communications strategist, Catarella will provide critical support for the overall operational management of Gambel’s growing team as well as lead client accounts including Access Health Louisiana, Boys Town Louisiana, Jefferson Ready Start Network, New Orleans Ballet Association, SELF and the New Orleans BioInnovation Center.

An accredited public relations professional with a love for relationship-building and strategic planning, Vial brings more than a decade of experience in elevating client stories and leading crisis response. She joined the Gambel Communications team in 2021 after previously serving as the communications director for the Louisiana SPCA. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications with a concentration in public relations from Louisiana State University.

A native of Slidell, Catarella graduated from Louisiana State University and also holds a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication with a concentration in public relations. Previously serving as the executive director for Louisiana’s Muscular Dystrophy Association, Catarella brings a diverse background in communications and nonprofit management, which has stoked her passion for organizational insight and problem-solving.