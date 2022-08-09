Gambel Communications Names Melissa Hodgson Vice President

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has named Melissa Hodgson vice president. Prior to joining Gambel, Hodgson led communication strategy for hospitals, insurance companies and organizations across a spectrum of industries, including healthcare, insurance, economic development, hospitality, and oil and gas. Most recently, she directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Melissa’s business acumen, and I am delighted at the opportunity for her to join our team,” said Gambel Communications CEO Amy Boyle Collins. “Melissa’s role with our agency positions us to grow to new heights.”

Hodgson’s past work has earned the international Gold Quill and recognition from International Association of Business Communicators, Public Relations Society of America, American Marketing Association, Ad Club, Press Club and Web Marketing Association.

“The Gambel team and its brand are highly sought and respected in our field,” Hodgson said. “I was honored and thrilled to come aboard. I look forward to living the Gambel mission of connecting people and ideas, growing our agency to advance its longstanding reputation for public relations excellence.”