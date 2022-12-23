Galloway Promotes 11 New Directors

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Galloway has announced the election of 11 new attorneys to the role of director. Danny Abbott, Kelsey Bonnaffons, McKenzie Brown, Paula Campione, Melanie Donahue, Stephan Eckholdt, Anna Kirkpatrick, Denise Lambert, Tujuana McGee, Donovan Mendoza, and Joshua Sins will be taking on their new role on Jan. 1.

“I could not be more proud of the11 attorneys selected to become directors in 2023. Each is a first-rate lawyer who will further our commitment to excellent client services,” said Jason P. Waguespack, Galloway’s managing director. “We are eager to watch as these exceptional lawyers continue their growth in the firm.”

William “Danny” Abbott represents clients inside and outside the courtroom in a wide range of litigation, including insurance defense and coverage, premises liability, personal injury, construction defect, real estate foreclosure, and real estate litigation. Lauded by peers for his record of success and client service excellence, Danny was recognized as a top up-and-coming attorney as a Texas Super Lawyers “Rising Star” in 2019 through 2022.

Kelsey Bonnaffons represents insurance carriers and private businesses in civil litigation in state and federal court. Her practice includes insurance defense, insurance coverage, and workers’ compensation. She chairs Galloway’s Hogs for the Cause team, which raises money to support families of children with pediatric brain cancer, and works with Take Paws Rescue, a New Orleans-based animal rescue organization.

McKenzie Brown’s practice focuses on defending all types of personal injury matters, including auto, trucking, products liability, premises liability, and maritime and oilfield incidents. She also represents owners, general contractors, and subcontractors in construction litigation matters. Additionally, McKenzie represents commercial clients in property and business disputes. She is known for her vigorous yet practical approach, focusing on early and thorough investigation and assessment of liability and exposure to reach the best possible result for every client.

With more than 15 years of experience, Paula Campione focuses her practice on insurance, construction, entertainment, and trucking and transportation. She believes that fostering professional relationships with opposing counsel benefits the client by minimizing fees and costs and facilitating desirable results. Paula takes pride in providing thorough evaluations and aggressive advocacy.

Melanie Donahue represents construction, maritime, transportation and insurance clients. She focuses her civil litigation practice on trucking and transportation litigation and defense, construction law, insurance defense and coverage, and mass tort and class action defense. She has given presentations on Louisiana mental health laws, ethics in forensic science, and governmental ethics. She has also appeared before various Louisiana House and Senate committees regarding these topics.

Stephen Eckholdt serves local, regional and national clients with defense and risk mitigation counsel through pre-suit investigation, trial, and appeal. He focuses on defense litigation that includes transportation and trucking, premises liability, first- and third-party personal injury, insurance coverage, and contractual liability.

Anna Kirkpatrick has represented a variety of insurance carriers and private businesses. Her primary practice areas include insurance defense, litigation, premises liablity, and worker’s compensation. Anna believes that effective advocacy begins and ends with conscientiousness, and total commitment is what she affords clients and colleagues alike. Her dedication is reflected in her work product and case outcomes.

Denise Kruse focuses her civil litigation practice on construction, premises liability, and complex commercial litigation. She has defended and tried to verdict numerous cases involving high damage exposures and serious injuries. Her insights developed through extensive litigation experience make her a valuable and successful advocate.

Tujuana McGee’s primary areas of practice include insurance defense, premises liability, professional malpractice, medical malpractice, contractual liability, general liability, personal injury defense, employment law, construction law, and estate planning and administration. Her practice extends to counseling insurers in multiple areas of law, including policy forms, extra- contractual exposure, bad faith risks, efficient claim resolution, and representing them in resolving insurance disputes. She has personally taken hundreds of depositions all over the United States throughout her career.

Donovan has extensive experience in automobile, commercial trucking, transportation, and insurance defense and coverage. For several years, he has handled matters concerning state and federal laws and regulations issued by the Department of Transportation, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. He is proficient in the 49 Code of Federal Regulations and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. Donovan also assists clients with matters involving complex commercial litigation, contractual disputes, real estate transactions, premises liability, product liability, catastrophic injury and wrongful death, and employment law.

Joshua works with clients in the construction, retail, and trucking sectors, as well as many others, focusing on complex commercial litigation, employment law, insurance coverage and defense, premises liability, and subrogation. He has experience handling matters at the state and federal levels, from out-of court dispute resolution to trial, and through the appellate process. His clients have praised him as attentive and responsive, as well as noting the ease with which he works with opposing counsel.