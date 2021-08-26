Gallo Named Conductor of Loyola Symphony

NEW ORLEANS – A committee of representatives from the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and Loyola University has appointed Dr. Chelsea Gallo to serve as both assistant LPO conductor and conductor of the Loyola Symphony.

“Dr. Gallo’s appointment further cements the long and valued relationship between the LPO and the College of Music & Media here at Loyola University,” said Loyola CMM Dean, Kern Maass. “We are looking forward to her contributions to the symphonic music community here in New Orleans.”

Gallo was selected from a field of international candidates. Her professional and academic experience includes current roles as staff conductor/conducting faculty to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Detroit Symphony civic youth programs. She has been invited as a guest conductor to more than a dozen orchestras since 2017.

“Dr. Gallo is a rising star, and we are excited that she will join us for this unique partnership with Loyola University. As a top-notch musician and educator, she will help guide both the orchestra and the next generation of musicians,” said LPO Executive Director Anwar Nasir. “We cannot wait to welcome Chelsea to New Orleans and look forward to growing artistically under her leadership.”

In her new role, along with leading the Loyola Symphony Orchestra, Gallo will host the LPO Radio Hour which will resume broadcasts in September on Classical 104.9 FM Tuesdays/Sundays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 11 a.m. Gallo will lead the LPO for various programs throughout the season. She will also serve as assistant to LPO Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto and guest conductors as part of the LPO’s Orpheum Sessions held at the historic Orpheum Theater.

The first Loyola University Symphony concert will be on Sept. 17 and Gallo’s first concert with the LPO will be on Oct. 22 or 23.