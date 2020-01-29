Galatoire’s Table Auctions Raises $163,000 for Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – Jan. 29, 2020 – The Galatoire Foundation reported that it raised $115,900 at its annual Mardi Gras Auction.

This year, seven nonprofits have been chosen as beneficiaries of the annual Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions. The two nonprofits chosen as auction partners are Roots of Music and Junior Achievement. The other five grant recipients are Big Sky Ranch, Girls on the Run, Giving Hope, Bridge House/Grace House and the New Orleans Ballet Association. The event featured a live auction, beverages and complimentary hors d’oeuvres from Executive Chef Phillip Lopez. Together, this season’s Christmas and Mardi Gras Auctions raised $163,000 benefitting local organizations.

Since 1905, Galatoire’s has maintained a strict “no reservation” policy for the popular first floor dining room. The two auctions — one before Christmas and one ahead of Mardi Gras — allow attendees the rare opportunity to reserve a table the Fridays before the two holidays, the busiest days of the year for the famed restaurant. As part of the festivities on Monday, Galatoire’s auctioned a chance to have Chef Philip Lopez cook dinner in one bidder’s home, with wine pairings.

Each year, the Galatoire Foundation holds Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions to assist in supporting local nonprofit organizations. Started in 2006, the Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions have raised more than $2.2 million for local charities.





