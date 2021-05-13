Galatoire’s Opens Roomy New Location on Royal Street

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire’s is welcoming a third addition to its family of French Quarter restaurants with the debut of Galerie de Galatoire at 211 Royal Street, a block away from the original Galatoire’s and its neighbor, Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak.

“We are taking the time-honored Galatoire’s experience to a new level with the addition of Galerie de Galatoire,” said the restaurant’s President and CEO Melvin Rodrigue in a press release. “Our Royal Street location offers a premier space for luxury dining in the heart of the city, exemplifying classic New Orleans and French Quarter ambiance.”

The new location on the second floor of the former Hurwitz Mintz Furniture building is big and objectively beautiful, thanks to contributions from dozens of craftsmen and artists.

5,500 square feet of dining space will hold up to 450 people, which is more than double the capacity of the original Galatoire’s. The facility is designed to accommodate weddings, corporate functions, Mardi Gras festivities, holiday parties and other big events – but it’s easy to imagine crowds parading between Bourbon Street and Royal Street during Galatoire’s famous “rowdy” Friday lunches, especially on the Friday before Mardi Gras.

“With the addition of Galerie de Galatoire, we are now able to accommodate more reservations especially for our sought-after Galatoire’s Friday lunches, during the holidays and special occasions,” said Rodrigue. “We think our timing is perfect as we expect the city to come back stronger than ever from the COVID-19 pandemic this fall and into 2022.”

The majority owner of Galatoire’s is John Georges, the successful businessman who bought into the restaurant in 2009, bought The Advocate newspaper in 2013 and bought The Times-Picayune newspaper in 2019. Members of the Galatoire’s family are also part owners of the business.

Georges bought 211 Royal Street – across the street from Hotel Monteleone and next to Mr. B’s – from Kishore “Mike” Motwani in 2017. He says that the new space is the largest dining room in the French Quarter that’s not part of a hotel. Inside, designers Eugenie Gibbens and Sweet Dupuy aimed to create a “beguiling French Quarter fantasy” that is reminiscent of the traditional surroundings guests have experienced at Galatoire’s on Bourbon for more than 100 years.

To create the effect, Gus Hartdegen & Sons Architectural Millwork created the intricate treillage (latticework), Jeff Porrèe Plasterwork created plaster palm trees, artist Kaki Foley applied faux marble detailing, Brandon Wilkins hung 400 yards of Scalamandre fabric, Terrazzo Masters created a custom floor, Stafford Tile sourced hand molded “koi” fish scale tiles for the bathrooms, Byzantivm hand-crafted oak leaf chandeliers, and Mystic Blue Signs rendered the Galerie de Galatoire crest on the exterior entry.

The restaurant’s executive chef is Philip Lopez, who formerly ran the restaurants Root and Square Root.

The restaurant’s main dining room can be divided into two dining spaces or used as one large dining room, plus a chef’s gallery, a high-walled terrace and two full balconies overlooking Royal.

For more information, contact sales@galatoires.com or call (504) 525-2021.