Galatoire’s Melvin Rodrigue Named Chair of National Restaurant Association

NEW ORLEANS – Melvin Rodrigue, president and CEO of Galatoire’s Restaurants, will serve as the 2020 chair of the National Restaurant Association Board of Directors. Stan Harris, president and CEO of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, will serve as chair of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Board of Trustees.

Rodrigue has dedicated his career to cultivating traditions at Galatoire’s, which has been in business since 1905. Under his leadership, Galatoire’s was named the James Beard Foundation’s Most Outstanding Restaurant in the United States in 2005. Rodrigue also serves as president of New Orleans’ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. He is a past president of the Louisiana Restaurant Association as well as a director of the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau board.

“The restaurant and foodservice industry continues to grow, offering diners more options to enjoy the food they love. Melvin and Stan are proven leaders who are dedicated to ensuring that restaurants can continue to provide opportunity and enjoyment in communities across the country,” said Marvin Irby, interim president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association and interim CEO of the Educational Foundation. “Their years of experience provide a strength of leadership and unique insight that are valuable as our industry looks to the future.”

Each of the officers will serve a one-year term.