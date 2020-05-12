Galatoire’s Gives $163,000 to Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire’s Restaurant said its Christmas and Mardi Gras Auctions raised more than $163,000 benefitting local organizations. Each year, the Galatoire Foundation events raise funds to aid local nonprofits. This year’s recipients are Roots of Music, Junior Achievement, Big Sky Ranch, Girls on the Run, Giving Hope, Bridge House/Grace House, New Orleans Ballet Association and the Galatoire Foundation.

Traditionally, a check presentation is held during a Friday lunch in Galatoire’s dining room. This year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s closure of Galatoire’s dining room, the checks were instead mailed out to the organizations to prevent delaying their receipt of these much-needed funds.

“We hope during these unprecedented times, this money comes as a welcome relief to our nonprofits,” said Galatoire Foundation President Melvin Rodrigue. “They are deserving every year, but perhaps more so this year. Our industry has been hit hard and we know nonprofits face the same uncertainties. We hope these funds can help these vital nonprofits in our community to sustain operations through this health pandemic. Even though this is a difficult time for us and all restaurants, we want to ensure those that are making our community better are able to continue their good work as well.”

The Galatoire’s Foundation said it has raised $2.2 million since 2006.





