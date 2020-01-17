Galatoire’s Auction Will Benefit Local Nonprofits

(NEW ORLEANS) – The Galatoire Foundation will host its annual Mardi Gras auction on Monday, Jan. 27 to raise funds for local nonprofits. This year’s beneficiaries are Roots of Music, Junior Achievement, Big Sky Ranch, Girls on the Run, Giving Hope, Bridge House/Grace House, New Orleans Ballet Association and the Galatoire Foundation.

Since 1905, Galatoire’s has maintained a strict “no reservation” policy for the popular first-floor dining room. The auction allows attendees the rare opportunity to reserve a table the Friday before Mardi Gras, one of the busiest days of the year for the restaurant. Over the years, the auction has raised millions for local charities. By bidding on tables at the auction, guests are contributing to the effort of raising funds for the nonprofits.

Created in 2010, the Galatoire Foundation establishes a framework for the restaurant’s numerous community activities and donations. The Christmas and Mardi Gras auctions have raised more than $2.2 million since inception in 2006. Reservations to the Mardi Gras auction are now open. Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m., with the auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. A $50 donation is required per couple with a $25 donation for each additional guest. Guests can secure a spot here.

In addition to the auction, Galatoire’s Restaurant is also celebrating the carnival season by offering reserved balcony space during Mardi Gras. To reserve the private space, email sales@galatoires.com.





Comments

comments