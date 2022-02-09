Galatoire Foundation Raises Historic $404,700 for Local Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS — From the Galatoire’s Foundation:

Galatoire Foundation raised $287,200 at its annual Mardi Gras Table Auction, held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the famed Galatoire’s first floor dining room. Combined with the record-breaking Christmas Auction held in November, a historic $404,700 was raised for this year’s beneficiaries.

Recipients chosen to receive the funds are Covenant House New Orleans, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré and Galatoire Foundation. Monday night’s event kicked off the carnival season with a festive evening of competitive bidding, signature Galatoire’s hors d’oeuvres and complimentary champagne. The highest bid of the night was an astounding $26,000 for a table for 10. In total, 154 seats were auctioned for the Friday before Mardi Gras.

“We are blown away by the overwhelming support of our loyal patrons,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president. “The fact that we were able to break all previous auction records and raise nearly half a million dollars during a global pandemic is truly extraordinary. Their generosity enables us to give back in a significant way to these amazing organizations that make such a difference in our community.”

Galatoire Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the New Orleans community and region that has patronized Galatoire’s for generations. Started in 2006, the Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions have now raised nearly $3 million for local charities. Since the inception, all proceeds have benefitted more than two dozen New Orleans-area charitable organizations, from neighborhood rebuilding projects and crime prevention to youth programs and entrepreneurship efforts. Each lively auction allows guests the opportunity to reserve a table on Galatoire’s famed first floor the Fridays before Christmas and Mardi Gras.

“For over 33 years, Covenant House New Orleans has provided complete residential care and wrap-around services for youth under 24 years of age experiencing homelessness in our community,” said Rheneisha Robertson, executive director of Covenant House New Orleans. “Every year, youth walk through our doors seeking the basic needs of food, clothing and safe shelter; what they receive is so much more, including medical and behavioral health care, education and job training, life skills and employment opportunities. Without the generosity of supporters like Galatoire Foundation, and those participating in the annual Christmas and Mardi Gras Auctions, we would not be able to comprehensively serve nearly 900 youth annually.”

“Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré has sponsored “Caroling in Jackson Square” since 1946. ‘Caroling’ is free, open to the public and is held the Sunday before Christmas. With the support and generous help of Galatoire Foundation, this 75-year-old holiday tradition will endure,” said Mary Bartholomew, Ph.D., board secretary of Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré. “An added benefit is streaming of this noteworthy experience to others that may not be able to attend. Galatoire Foundation’s table auction funds will enable this Yuletide celebration to continue.”

Galatoire Foundation’s community involvement extends across south Louisiana, working through Galatoire’s and Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak.