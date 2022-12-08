Galatoire Foundation Raises $98K for Local Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Galatoire Foundation raised $98,000 at its annual Christmas Auction on Dec. 6 in the Galatoire’s first floor dining room. Recipients are the Louisiana Museum Foundation on behalf of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, the Shepherding Hope Foundation and the Galatoire Foundation. Tuesday night’s event included competitive bidding, signature Galatoire’s hors d’oeuvres and complimentary champagne.

“We are delighted to continue supporting great non-profits in our community through our annual table auctions,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president. “The generosity of our loyal Galatoire’s patrons has allowed us to give back to deserving organizations across our city for 17 years now, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support for this tradition.”

Each year, the Galatoire Foundation holds Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions to assist in supporting local nonprofit organizations. Since 2006, the Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions have raised more than $3 million for local charities. Proceeds have benefitted dozens of New Orleans-area charitable organizations, from neighborhood rebuilding projects and crime prevention to youth programs and entrepreneurship efforts. Past recipients include Covenant House, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré, Dress for Success, Audubon Nature Institute, Liberty’s Kitchen, The Idea Village, The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, The Roots of Music, Kingsley House and more. Galatoire Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the New Orleans community and region that has patronized Galatoire’s for generations.

Galatoire Foundation’s community involvement extends across south Louisiana, working through Galatoire’s, Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak and Galerie de Galatoire.

The Mardi Gras table auction will take place on January 30, 2022. Paddles and tickets can be purchased here.