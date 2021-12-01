Galatoire Foundation Raises $117,500 for Local Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – The Galatoire Foundation said it raised $117,500 at its annual Christmas auction on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the Galatoire’s first floor dining room. Funds will go to Covenant House New Orleans, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré and the Galatoire Foundation. Tuesday night’s event included a lively evening of competitive bidding, signature Galatoire’s hors d’oeuvres and complimentary champagne. Bids topped $100,000 for the Christmas table auction for the first time in the event’s history.

“We are overwhelmed with the support and passion of our loyal patrons and delighted to continue the tradition of supporting great non-profits in our community,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president. “During a global pandemic and post-Hurricane Ida recovery, we were able to raise more than $117,000 for two worthy causes. This is truly a testament to the generosity of our beloved Galatoire’s supporters.”

The Galatoire Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the New Orleans community and region that has patronized Galatoire’s for generations. Started in 2006, the Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions have raised more than $2.5 million for local charities. Since the inception, all proceeds have benefitted more than two dozen New Orleans-area charitable organizations, from neighborhood rebuilding projects and crime prevention to youth programs and entrepreneurship efforts. Each exciting auction allows guests the opportunity to reserve a table on Galatoire’s famed first floor the Fridays before Christmas and Mardi Gras.

The Mardi Gras table auction will take place in early February 2022.