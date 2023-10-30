Galatoire Foundation Adds Beneficiaries for Annual Table Auctions

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire’s Restaurant and Galatoire Foundation have announced the beneficiaries of their Dec. 4 Christmas Table Auction. This year’s event will benefit Galatoire Foundation and 10 other local nonprofits, including two table partners and eight micro grant recipients. The table partners are Bayou District Foundation, NAMI New Orleans and Galatoire Foundation. The micro grant recipients are Electric Girls, Girls on the Run, Historic BK House and Gardens, Hotel Hope, Project Lazarus, Raphael Village, St. Michael Special School and Yeah! Yoga.

“We are very fortunate that, for nearly two decades, we have been able to help organizations in our community advance their missions through the support and generosity of our loyal patrons,” said Melvin Rodrigue, Galatoire Foundation president. “There are so many deserving organizations in our city, and this year, we are happy to announce that we are expanding our charitable giving by awarding eight micro grants in addition to our table partner recipients.”

Each year, Galatoire Foundation holds Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions to raise funds in support of local nonprofit organizations. Patrons vie for the chance to claim a table on Galatoire’s first floor on the Fridays before Christmas and Mardi Gras. Over the past 18 years, these two annual table auctions have raised more than $3.3 million for local charities.

Since the auctions’ inception, all proceeds have benefitted dozens of New Orleans-area charitable organizations, from neighborhood rebuilding projects and crime prevention to youth programs and entrepreneurship efforts. Past recipients have included Covenant House, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carre, Dress for Success, Audubon Nature Institute, Liberty’s Kitchen, The Idea Village, The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, The Roots of Music, Kingsley House and more. Galatoire Foundation is dedicated to giving back to its local and regional communities and the generations of people who have made dining at Galatoire’s a beloved New Orleans tradition.



Galatoire Foundation’s community involvement extends across south Louisiana, working through Galatoire’s, Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak and Galerie de Galatoire.

Christmas Auction paddles and tickets can be purchased here or by visiting Galatoires.com.