Funeral Homes Nationwide Providing Free Limos to the Polls on Election Day

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association Inc. and the National Urban League will be offering voters free limo rides to polling locations nationwide, including New Orleans, on Election Day.

The program is designed to serve seniors over the age of 55 but no request for transportation will be denied. Masks will be required by drivers as well as passengers and cleaning measures will be taken.

NFDMA said it created this program to ensure that people have transportation to polling locations to cast their vote “during these unprecedented times.” Dating back to the 1960s, black funeral homes have played an important role in voter registration drives and getting people out to the polls to vote. NFDMA wants to continue this legacy and help people who may not have means to get to their polling place participate in democracy and let their voices be heard.

Click here for registration information.