Fund to Bring Latino Youth to New Orleans for Culinary Education

Aarón Sánchez (right) and culinary students

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has announcednthat the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund will provide an opportunity for young Latinos to study culinary arts education in New Orleans. Four students will be awarded an Aarón Sánchez Scholarship to attend the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) beginning in January 2024.

“I am thrilled to bring these scholarship recipients to New Orleans, the amazing city where I choose to both work and live, and I encourage every Latino youth considering a career in food to apply,” said Sánchez. “By providing financial and mentoring resources, we are giving greater opportunities to the Latino community. It’s a beautiful thing to see more Latinos leading and diversifying the restaurant kitchens of America.”

The Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund uplifts the lives of Latino youth through food. The program’s education pillar aims to diversify kitchen leadership for future generations through culinary arts scholarships, mentoring, and career pathways guidance. The Aarón Sánchez Scholarship, established in 2016, has awarded 15 young Latinos representing heritage from all regions of Latin America with culinary arts scholarships valued at over $975,000.

“The Foundation is proud to inspire the next generation of talented culinary students,” said Brian Kish, Emeril Lagasse Foundation president. “NOCHI’s Culinary Arts Certificate Program will offer hands-on training in a collaborative setting. ASIF scholarship recipients will connect with a professional network of industry leaders. It’s a win-win for the students and our culinary community.”

The application for students preparing for careers in the culinary arts is now open for the Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Class of 2024. Interested applicants from across the United States can complete the online eligibility questionnaire here. The application deadline is September 30, 2023. The scholarship recipients will receive full tuition, fees, and supplies. Recipients will also receive mentorship from Chef Aarón and his network of culinary professionals, flights to and from New Orleans, housing in New Orleans, ground transportation assistance, and grocery stipends. Students will earn a Culinary Arts Certificate from NOCHI.