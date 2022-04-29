Full Disclosure

I once forgot the word “door.”

That was the rock-bottom pregnancy brain moment I hit about six months ago. We were leaving the house and I turned around to remind my 11-year-old to close the…OMG…swingy thing behind her.

As difficult as working pregnant was, however, it’s nothing compared to trying to stay on top of things once the little one makes its arrival.

It’s not easy being a parent at the best of times: Take away traditional school and childcare during a global pandemic, however, and working parents are struggling like never before — especially the moms. Even with school and daycare back, you run the risk of a phone call or email telling you of an exposure or shutdown and to come get your child.

Study after study have shown that it’s women who have been most likely to have jobs affected by the multiple pandemic shutdowns and economic slowdown, and it’s women who tend to shoulder the majority of caretaking responsibilities — whether that’s for children or any friend or family member.

As I sit here trying to type out this editor’s note, I’m feeling really fried. My youngest daughter turned 5 months old today. She’s a miracle — a gift that could not have been more unexpected or exciting… She’s also made getting my job done a real struggle. We’re currently on a waitlist for childcare with the hopes that the stars will align and she’ll get in right after she’s able to be vaccinated. Until then, however, I’ll keep trying to mute out at least most of the babbling from my little cohost on BizTalks podcasts, nursing her (almost literally under the table) on Zoom calls, and pulling late nights while hoping I can sneak in some sleep before she wakes again.

But I know I’m fortunate. I have a very understanding boss who, when I apologize for not being at the level I’d like to be right now, reminds me to “hang in there” and that it all goes by so fast. Plus, my art director is also home with a little one and is thus intimately familiar with the insane juggling act.

In this, our annual women’s issue, I just want to say I see you, all of you women out there getting it done, no matter what challenges you face. I see you — fighting for your dreams, fighting to make a difference, fighting just to get those emails answered before you call it a night.

I hope as you read about the women in this issue — and all our issues — you are inspired as I am by what they are doing. And I hope, like the ladies on the cover, you do not hesitate to reach out to other women for guidance, collaboration, maybe a little brainstorming, or just a reminder that you are, in fact, killing it.

Even when it doesn’t feel that way.

Hang in there, and thanks for reading.

Kimberley Singletary

Managing Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com