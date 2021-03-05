Fuji Vegetable Oil to Conduct Virtual Job Fair for Avondale Positions

AVONDALE, La. — Fuji Vegetable Oil will host a virtual job fair from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, Hosted in partnership with LED FastStart, the state workforce development program, the event will take place on a virtual chat platform. Candidates are asked to pre-register online for a meeting time.

In November 2018, Fuji Vegetable Oil broke ground on its $70 million facility developing a food processing, storage and distribution complex in Jefferson Parish west of New Orleans. The project creates 43 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $77,000, plus benefits.

“We’re excited to begin the recruitment process for these positions,” said Fuji Oil Plant Manager Joel Headings. “Since construction began, we have been excited to become part of the permanent landscape of the West Bank and the Avondale community. We are looking to fill the majority of these positions through this job fair.”fu