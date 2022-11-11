Fringe + Co. Releases Jacket for Commander’s Palace Anniversary

Clockwise from left: Commander's Palace co-proprietor Ti Martin, the restaurant's iconic exterior and Executive Chef Meg Bickford

NEW ORLEANS — Commander’s Palace restaurant is partnering with New Orleans-based fashion and lifestyle company Fringe + Co. to create a limited-edition “Commander’s Palace blue and iridescent white, four-tiered tinsel jacket.”

A restaurant spokesperson said the garment is a “perfect way for guests to celebrate the restaurant’s 130th Anniversary in style, outfit themselves for Mardi Gras, and wear a bit of sparkle and shimmer all-year round.”

The initial pre-sale began on Nov. 11. Fringe + Co., led by Kelsey Campion, will create and sell 130 tinsel jackets in honor of the anniversary. The restaurant says that any customers who wear the jacket to dine will receive a “special treat.” The pre-sale continues through Friday, Nov. 18. Jackets will be available for local pick-up and shipping the first week of January 2023

A New Orleans landmark since 1893, Commander’s Palace is led by co-proprietors Ti Martin and Lally Brennan, and Executive Chef Meg Bickford.