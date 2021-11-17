Friends of Hynes Signs Lease for New Hynes-UNO Campus

Rendering provided by Hynes Charter Schools

NEW ORLEANS — Hynes Charter Schools CEO Dr. Michelle Douglas announced that Hynes Charter School Corporation/Friends of Hynes and the University of New Orleans have executed a lease on the land for the construction of the new Hynes-UNO Campus, to be located on approximately nine acres near St. Anthony and Leon C. Simon on UNO’s campus. The new school building, housing kindergarten through eighth grade classes, is expected to be completed for the fall of 2023.

“The Hynes community is so excited to have this agreement with UNO for the land to build our new state-of-the-art campus. The Hynes family is expanding and we are thrilled to have this new space for our amazing students to learn and grow,” said Douglas.

The Hynes partnership is made possible through cooperation from UNO, New Orleans Public Schools and the University of Louisiana System. Hynes-UNO opened for the 2019-20 school year, replicating the Hynes Charter Schools curriculum, core values, and framework. The Hynes-UNO campus is temporarily housed at the Jean Gordon swing space, located at 6101 Chatham Dr., until the new school is constructed. The school has a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) and offers a French immersion program.

“This is an important step in the process that will result in a brand new Hynes- UNO facility on the University’s campus,” said UNO President John Nicklow. “We are looking forward to the future of our partnership with such a high-quality K-8th grade school and seeing the benefits our community and city will realize.”

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects is designing the campus, which is divided into two buildings: the south building houses administrative offices, classrooms and media center spaces, and the north building contains enrichment classrooms and commons areas. The two structures are connected by a secure covered pavilion that facilitates learning activities as well as movement between buildings. The school will be located between Ben Franklin High School and the University of New Orleans.

Hynes currently operates two other schools: Hynes-Parkview in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood and Hynes-Lakeview.

More information at www.hynesschool.com.