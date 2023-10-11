French Quarter Realty Expands and Rebrands

NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Realty has changed its name to FQR Realtors.

The nearly 60-year-old company also commissioned a rebrand that includes a new logo, new signage and new website to reflect its expansion throughout greater New Orleans, south Louisiana and Mississippi. New Orleans design firm Also Known As led the creative effort.

“After Eric Wilkinson and I became partners five years ago, we’ve been slowly opening new offices throughout the region, where our agents are active,” said FQR partner/broker George Jeansonne. “We felt like we needed to modernize our logo and look, and to get more cohesive with the colors. I’m excited about the new door artwork that really shows the diversity of the places we do business outside of the French Quarter.”

Wilkinson is the nephew of company co-founder Michael Wilkinson. George is the son of co-founder Richard Jeansonne.

FQR has been headquartered at 1041 Esplanade Avenue for years. Now it has satellite offices on Maple Street in Uptown New Orleans and on West Esplanade Avenue in Kenner.

Jeansonne said some of FQR’s recent high-value sales show how its footprint has expanded. The list of homes that recently sold for over a million dollars includes addresses in Faubourg Marigny, Uptown, Mid-City and in the Lake Shore neighborhood. He said the company plans to continue to open offices and expand into new areas.

Jeansonne estimates that FQR Realtors does about 60 percent residential business compared to 40 percent commercial.