French Quarter Museum to Display College Football Championship Trophy

NEW ORLEANS —The Historic New Orleans Collection – a regional history museum located in the French Quarter – will host a free viewing party with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy on Friday, Jan. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of its current exhibition “Crescent City Sport: Stories of Courage and Change.” Fans from both teams and curious onlookers are invited to take photos with the official prize before it’s awarded to the winning team.

Guests will be able to pose for photos with all of the hardware on view in the exhibition, including a replica of the 1924 Kentucky Derby trophy, the original Sugar Bowl trophy awarded in 1935, the stately Lipton Cup presented to sailing champions and the original Tiffany-crafted Vince Lombardi Trophy awarded to the Saints following the team’s victory at Super Bowl XLIV in February 2010.

Handmade from 24-karat gold, bronze, and stainless steel, the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy stands 26.5 inches tall. It was fabricated over three months by the master fine art foundry Polich Tallix, and its sleek, modern design was envisioned by the design studio Pentagram.

“Crescent City Sport: Stories of Courage and Change” is on view at THNOC’s new exhibition center at 520 Royal Street. Extended gallery hours will be offered Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and ahead of the college championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the display will remain on view through Sunday, March 8.





